Florida officials warns residents about potential coronavirus-related scams

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and Commissioner Nikki Fried are working with the Federal Trade Commission to prevent Florida residents from scams concerning the coronavirus.

“We have zero tolerance for sham charities and scams attempting to take advantage of Floridians – especially with public concern over coronavirus at high levels,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried in a news release.

She also said that she wants to ensure money donations are not going to scammers, but to legitimate charitable donations. Many scams often include misleading emails or posts that promote awareness and prevention tips. Some try to sell fake products and include tactics such as fake emails, texts and social media posts, attempting to acquire personal information.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been more than 1,000 deaths in China and the first reported from Wuhan, China. However, the cause and way the virus spreads is still unknown. A CDC report last updated on Feb. 10 indicates there are 12 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Fried encourages consumers are unsure if they are seeing scams to call the Division of Consumer Services or use the online Check-A-Charity tool which checks if a charity is properly registered and money is going to benefit victims of coronavirus.

The Federal Trade Commission released a series of tips to avoid scams:

Don’t click on links from people you don’t know since they could have download a virus onto your computer or device. Make sure to have updated anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computers.

Watch for emails from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts claiming they have information about the virus.

Ignore online offers for vaccinations.

Double-check any potential charities or crowdfunding sites before donating.

Watch for “investment opportunities” online that claim there are products or services which can prevent, detect, or cure coronavirus.

