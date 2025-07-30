Florida officers arrest 6 friends, clear 11 cases after great dane dog killed in drive-by shooting

The Brief In 2024, a great dane dog was killed on a front porch in a Jacksonville drive-by shooting. Detectives have now linked this shooting, and multiple others, to a group of six young friends. The six friends are facing multiple charges.



Six friends have been arrested, and 11 cases have been closed, following a 2024 drive-by shooting where a great dane dog was killed on a front porch in Florida, according to officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

What happened?

The backstory:

In August 2024, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Park Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found that a gunman had shot into an occupied home and killed the homeowner's great dane dog, Naomi, on the front porch.

Detectives found shell casings at the scene and identified two suspects: 19-year-old Logan Kurlin and 22-year-old Nathan Kizer. A stolen Hyundai Sonata was also recovered in the investigation.

During interviews with Kurlin and Kizer, officers said they uncovered evidence of a group of friends linked to multiple shootings, some reported and some unreported. By the end of the investigation, authorities said 11 separate shooting-related cases had been cleared through the connection to this group of friends.

Who are those arrested? What charges are they facing?

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at the additional suspects who were arrested and what charges they're facing:

Louis Gill

23 years old

Seven counts of attempted murder, along with many lesser offenses

Jeremiah Simmonds

18 years old

Seven counts of attempted murder, along with many lesser offenses

Darrell Brill

21 years old

Two counts of attempted murder and lesser charges

16-year-old female (FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the girl or show her photo, as she is a minor)

Two counts of attempted murder and lesser charges

Logan Kurlin, Nathan Kizer, Louis Gill, Jeremiah Simmonds, a 16-year-old girl and Darrell Brill are all facing charges related to multiple shootings. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Parents, please take this, and the events from Saturday evening, as a reminder to be responsible for your children’s actions," JSO officers said. "Know who they are spending time with and how they are spending their time."

What's next:

Experts will continue their work to determine if this group is responsible for other shootings in the city.

Officers said they will work with the State Attorney’s Office to "make sure this group faces the consequences of their actions."