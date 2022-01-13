WATCH: Florida officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

Video shows a Miami-Dade police officer rescuing a dolphin trapped in a fishing net in the Shorecrest area.

The bodycam footage is from December 10.

The Miami-Dade Police Department posted the footage showing Officer Nelson Silva from the Marine Patrol Unit responding to a call of a dolphin in distress, they said.

"I got you buddy," he says.

Silva is seen locating the dolphin and working patiently to cut away a fishing net to free the animal, injuring his hand in the process.

