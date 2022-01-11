WATCH: Rarely seen mink caught on camera dragging snake in Florida

article

A Florida woman captured rare sight in the Everglades: a mink carrying a giant snake across a road.

A mother and daughter were on their way home from a nature hike in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park when they spotted a mink crossing the road – and just seconds later came back out of the woods dragging a snake dinner with it!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission posted the video from Hannah Cardenas.

"Meal fit for a mink," FWC wrote on Facebook. "Imagine the surprise seeing this Everglades mink scampering across the road carrying DINNER!"

According to FWC, a mink can eat small mammals, fish, birds and snakes more than twice their body length. Mink sightings are reportedly uncommon in the wild.

"They are a state threatened species and sightings are rare due to their elusive nature."

