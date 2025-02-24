Florida nurse hailed as hero for saving motorcyclist after crash in Brevard County

The Brief A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash but survived thanks to a nurse, Judie Kent, who stopped to help before paramedics arrived. Martin Johnson, a father of five, remains hospitalized with multiple fractures, and his family has started a GoFundMe for his recovery. Both Johnson and Kent are urging drivers to be more aware of motorcyclists on the road.



A Health First nurse is being hailed a hero after rushing in to save a Brevard County motorcyclist before first responders arrived.

'I didn’t think I did anything heroic'

What we know:

Martin Johnson, a father of five, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last Thursday when a car attempting a U-turn struck him. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Masterson.

Before emergency responders arrived, bystanders, including Health First nurse Judie Kent, rushed to his aid. Johnson suffered a broken femur and multiple fractures and remains hospitalized.

What we don't know:

Details about the driver who hit Johnson and whether any charges will be filed remain unclear. It is also uncertain how long Johnson’s recovery will take or whether he will regain full mobility. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and lost wages, but it is unknown how much financial assistance they will need.

The backstory:

Johnson was on his way to work when the crash occurred. Kent, a nurse at Health First, was driving by and immediately pulled over to assist. With her medical training, she stabilized Johnson, preventing further damage to his leg before paramedics arrived. She acted instinctively, not considering herself a hero, but her quick response may have saved his life.

Big picture view:

This incident highlights both the dangers motorcyclists face on the road and the importance of bystander intervention in emergencies.

Motorcycle crashes often result in severe injuries, and awareness campaigns frequently urge drivers to watch for bikers. Johnson and Kent are now advocating for greater caution and space for motorcycles to prevent similar accidents.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Martin Johnson got to meet the nurse who he’s crediting with saving his life.

"Without her help, I probably wouldn't have my leg anymore and without anybody help, I probably would have been dead," he said, holding back tears.

Johnson is still in a lot of pain and still hospital bound, but he survived because Judie Kent was driving by the scene.

"I didn’t think I did anything heroic," said the Health First nurse. "It’s just instinct for me. You see something. You’re able to help. You stop and help."

The humble nurse was on her way to work when she saw the crash and immediately pulled off the road before any emergency vehicles were on scene.

"I could clearly see that his left leg was broken," she said. "He had a femur fracture."

Her trained eyes knew what to look for, and she knew she had to keep Martin still or his injuries could have gotten worse.

"My biggest concern was his leg still because I didn’t know bad the fracture was, if there was multiple places that were fractured," said Kent. "I didn’t want it to injure any of his arteries in his leg."

Johnson is asking motorists to be aware of motorcycle riders on the road.

"Look twice, and if they’re nearby, give them space."

