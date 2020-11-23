Florida non-profit hopes to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving but needs more funding

As we head into Thanksgiving, Orange County has the third-highest unemployment rate in Florida. The Pine Hills community has been hit particularly hard, which is why a local non-profit is making sure that families have something to eat this holiday.

Dr. United Foundation of Central Florida still needs to raise $10,000 to make this happen though. Executive Director Sandra Fatmi-Hall said that when you think about the fact that 3,600 people in Pine Hills have been impacted by job loss, it really underscores the need in this community.

Every week, about 900 people in Pine Hills come to the United Foundation of Central Florida's food giveaway.

"21 weeks. 13,700 families have been fed. That's 68,500 people. No one else is doing it consistently right now," Fatmi-Hall said. She says that people desperately need help right now, especially in Pine Hills as the majority of its residents work in tourism, hospitality, and food-service industries. "All across this town, people have been furloughed. They've lost their job. Sometimes, it's two parents."

MORE NEWS: Florida COVID-19 testing sites see long lines as holidays approach

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 27 percent of people in Pine Hills were living in poverty between 2014 and 2018. Orange County's unemployment rate sits at 10.4 percent, according to the State DEO website. That number could be even higher, meaning less food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

If you would like to help the United Foundation of Central Florida feed 900 families this Thanksgiving, you can make a donation on their website.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.