Brightline reaches agreement to open train station at Disney Springs

Brightline plans to open a train station at Disney Springs in Orlando, the company announced on Monday.

Brightline said that they have reached an agreement with Walt Disney World to open a train station at Disney Springs. The agreement still hinges on the train company securing government approvals, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

With this station, there will be a convenient travel option between Walt Disney World Resort, the Orlando International Airport, and several stops in South Florida.

The station at Disney Springs will include a lobby on the ground level, passenger facilities, and an upper-level train platform. It will reportedly be close to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks, two water parks, and more than 25 hotels. An exact location has not been disclosed.

Brightline is said to be building train tunnels from South Florida to the Orlando International Airport, aiming to open in late 2022. Eventually, they reportedly want to extend service to Tampa. This route is what is proposed to connect with SunRail and Disney Springs.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

