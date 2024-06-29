Florida murder suspect who fled to Haiti, arrested after returning to U.S. 3 years later, deputies say

An Orange County man who fled to Haiti after allegedly killing a man in 2021, has been arrested, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Madesen Saint-Louis,35, is accused of murdering 30-year-old Mackendon Gay on December 31, 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Saint-Louis reportedly shot Gay around 3:43 a.m. near the block of 6200 West Colonial Drive. Gay was taken to the hospital and later died.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Saint-Louis for first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm on January 4, 2022.

However, Saint-Louis was already in Haiti.

After three years in Haiti, Saint-Louis returned to Florida and was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

He is temporarily being held at the Broward County Jail until he can be brought to Orange County to face his charges.

No additional information has been released at this time.