Florida uncle accused of whacking nephew in head with hammer over poor paint job

A Palm Beach County man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his nephew in the head with a hammer because "he does not do a good job," according to deputies.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies were notified by a nurse at a local hospital that a man walked in with a head injury, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the medical center, where they learned that the man had been reportedly hit on the head with a hammer by his uncle, Daniel Pierre, 47, at a job site in Loxahatchee.

According to the affidavit, the uncle-and-nephew duo worked together as painters and carpooled together to job sites. However, at 7 a.m. on Sunday, the nephew realized that his uncle had gone to the job site without him. He called his uncle multiple times, but didn't get an answer. Eventually, the nephew was able to get a ride from a neighbor.

The nephew arrived at the job site, where he overheard Pierre stating that he no longer wanted to work with him because "he does not do a good job," the affidavit said.

In a conversation with deputies, the nephew said that Pierre was walking behind him and allegedly whacked him in the head with a hammer.

The man's nephew fell to the ground and was unconscious, the affidavit said. When he woke up, he reportedly heard his uncle call for his friend to leave and they drove off.

Pierre left the scene and told his roommate he had killed his nephew, the affidavit said.

Pierre dropped the hammer where the incident happened, which was eventually recovered by detectives, according to deputies.

The nephew suffered life-threatening injuries that include a skull fracture and a brain tear and he was transported to another hospital, deputies said.

Pierre was originally charged with attempted murder, according to the arrest affidavit, but online jail records show that his charge has been upgraded to premeditated first degree murder. The current status of the nephew's injuries is unknown at this point.

Pierre remains in custody without bond.