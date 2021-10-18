Florida motorists likely to face higher gas prices

article

Though gasoline prices remained relatively steady last week, the AAA auto club said Monday that Florida motorists could again see rising costs when they fill up their tanks.

AAA said crude-oil and gasoline futures prices increased last week and that wholesale gas prices reached a level that could lead to motorists paying an average of more than $3.20 a gallon.

"It appears the pain at the pump is going to get worse before it gets better," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Florida drivers are likely to face another round of rising prices, as global supply concerns keep upward pressure on the price of crude. It's unclear when the relief at the pump will come, but these elevated prices at the pump are likely to linger through the winter months."

AAA said Monday the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Florida was $3.18, up a half-cent from a week earlier. The average price was $3.10 a month ago.