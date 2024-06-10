Florida mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive in bathtub, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A woman was arrested after her toddler was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Daytona Beach last week, according to police.

Karina Mustafa, 29, was taken to the Volusia County jail on a charge of cruelty towards a child (aggravated child abuse) after officers alleged she was responsible for the circumstances that led to the near-drowning, according to a news release. She is being held without bond.

Booking photo of Karina Mustafa via Volusia County jail)

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 1 p.m. on June 7 after receiving a 911 call regarding a disturbance. Police later learned the disturbance was about a toddler who nearly drowned.

MORE DAYTONA BEACH NEWS:

Authorities said the child's father found the child in the bathtub, performed life-saving measures and was able to revive the child.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child is reportedly in stable condition.