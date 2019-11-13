Florida mother, 2 kids found safe after police say they were abducted by father at gunpoint

article

A Titusville mother and her two children were found safe more than six hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the children.

Titusville Police started searching for Melanie Martin, her five year-old daughter Angel Burson and three year-old son Lloyd A. Burson, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said preliminary reports indicated the children’s father, Lloyd E. Burson, kidnapped the trio at gunpoint in the area of the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

The children’s grandmother, Phyllis Martin, said her daughter and grandchildren were found at the suspect’s cousin’s house in Daytona Beach. She said she is glad they were found safe. “I’m feeling good,” Martin said. “You know you try not to get your mind to work in different directions so I just stayed focused and kept praying that we’ll have a great outcome and we did.”

Martin said her daughter and Burson were not in a relationship. “They had a relationship in the past. They have two children together. Those are the two children he took. He went to jail for domestic violence before. [He] got out, been out about 4 months, and I guess he waited to come back and try again.”

Titusville police have not said if Burson will face charges in the case.

