Florida mom with a 'one in a million' heart condition in need of transplant

A Central Florida mom living with a rare "one in a million" heart condition is in need of a heart transplant. She developed this condition after she gave birth to her fifth child in September 2023.

"I just feel like God put me in this situation to teach me a lesson," said Tashawna Shepard.

She was diagnosed with postpartum cardiomyopathy two weeks after giving birth. Living with her condition hasn’t been easy.

"I get anxiety; I don't want to be around people. It’s hard for me sometimes to get dressed, to get out of bed, to cook, to clean."

She found out she had these health issues when she began to experience severe pain in her back.

"It's different from other people because I wasn't (having) shortness of breath, but it was just my back. I was having extremely bad pain, and it was like I was paralyzed," she said.

MORE HEADLINES:

So she went to the hospital. Once she went in, she was admitted, and her doctors told her she had an enlarged heart. For the time being, while she waits for her transplant, she is required to wear a device called a Life Vest 24/7 that restarts her heart should it stop.

"If I'm out and about or at a theme park, they can actually track me and find me if my heart stops if I'm out with my kids or anyone," she said.

The vest alerts paramedics. It’s a temporary fix while she waits for a new heart that can cost nearly $1.6 million without insurance. One organization, Help Hope Live, is looking to help Shepard get the heart she needs and provide financial support throughout the process.

"There are expenses like relocation, but it is also food that you need while you are there, and supplies that you need while you're there, and day-to-day living, and it could be transportation to and from the hospital," said Help Hope Live Executive Director Kelly Green.

You can donate to the cause here.