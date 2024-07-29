Florida mom accused of screwing nail into daughter's buttocks

article

A Florida mom was arrested after she allegedly used an electric screwdriver to drive a nail into her 12-year-old daughter's buttocks, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Jaclyn Goszczynski, 40, was arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse after the alleged incident that unfolded on July 20.

According to an arrest affidavit, Goszczynski and three children were hanging picture frames when she approached her 12-year-old daughter and asked her, "Have you ever been screwed in the a**?" That's when the mom allegedly put an electric screwdriver to her daughter's left butt cheek and pressed down on the trigger, driving the screw into her buttocks, deputies said.

"The screw was stuck in the victim's buttock cheek until she took it out," the affidavit said, adding that the girl still had a visible mark on her backside.

No other details about the incident were released.

Goszczynski has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting $25,000 bond, online jail records show.