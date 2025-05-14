Florida heat wave: How hot will it get and when will relief arrive?

The Brief A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the Central Florida region, bringing intense heat to the area starting this weekend. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s without a shift in the pattern until roughly the middle to late portion of next week.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a significant early-season heat wave in Florida that could impact the region as early as this weekend.

How hot will it get?

What we know:

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s starting Friday and continuing through the weekend and much of next week.

Why are temperatures expected to climb?

The backstory:

A trough in the eastern U.S. is currently producing storms across Georgia, the Smoky Mountains, and the Appalachians, but it will soon move out, making way for a strong ridge of high pressure to build in from the Mexican Plateau, cross the Gulf Coast, and move into Florida.

The strong ridge will then build into our region, helping to crank up temperatures in a big way.

Timeline:

Hot and dry weather will be taking shape for the next several days, without a shift in the pattern until roughly the middle to late portion of next week.

"We're going to have a trough dipping down for the north, and that will be a driving force for pattern change going from dry and arguably pretty intense heat for the next seven to 10 days, to a pattern featuring storms and probably a few severe storms at that," Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "It's not the rainy season, though, yet, that's for sure, and even this will be a frontal system."

Garner added the rainy season typically begins by May 25, but this year, it appears the Central Florida region will have to wait a little as we get into June.

Welcome to Rockville

Local perspective:

Welcome to Rockville — the region's largest rock festival kicks off this Thursday and is shaping up to be one of the hottest ever, with temperatures in Daytona Beach expected to reach the mid-90s this weekend.

Ways to stay safe in the heat

What you can do:

To stay safe during extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty – limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Health officials also emphasize the importance of never leaving children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously fast.

Dig deeper:

More helpful information can be found on the CDC's website by clicking here.

