Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Brevard County for Jarius Murray, 11
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Brevard County boy last seen in the area of the 400th block of G Street in Cocoa.
Jarius Murray, 11, was wearing a black tracksuit. He has a blue cast on his left arm, and he may be carrying a black backpack and a teddy bear. He is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.
