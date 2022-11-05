Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe

article

UPDATE:

Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville.

Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5 inches tall, 290 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue floral dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.