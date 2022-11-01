Florida midterm elections: How to track your vote-by-mail ballot

Election supervisors from across Central Florida will meet on Tuesday to address the low turnout for early voting in the area. Nearly 2.8 million Floridians have already cast their ballots.

Millions of mail-in ballots have been sent out and some voters want to make sure their ballots end up where they're supposed to.

If you chose to vote-by-mail, all counties now offer a way for you to track your ballot just like a UPS delivery.

"It will tell you what date we received it back and it also tells you what the status is of your ballot is, whether it’s being processed, being counted, or whether you might be in the need of updating your signature or you forgot to sign it," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles. "Then you need to do a cure affidavit before 5 p.m. on the Thursday after the election."

| COMPLETE GUIDE TO ELECTION DAY |

If you still have your mail-in ballot waiting to go in the mail, you have until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day – November 8 – to get it in. You can also drop it off at an early voting location with an election official and watch your ballot go into the box.

"That container every night comes back to the election's office. They’re not left there at those sites," Cowles said.

Or you wait until Election Day, it has to be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

"A postmark does not count."

Let’s say you made a mistake on your mail-in ballot: Officials say you can take your mail-in ballot to your polling place on Election Day and exchange it for the right to vote in person.

You can track your vote-by-mail ballot by clicking on your county below:

Orange County

Seminole County

Lake County

Volusia County

Osceola County

Flagler County

Marion County

Alachua County

Sumter County

Polk County

No matter how you vote, officials say who you vote for will always remain private.



