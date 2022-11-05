DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears

The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left.

Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.

"People have been able to look over the last however many years since I have been governor in particular. They are fleeing places that are governed by leftist ideologies and corrupt leftist politicians."

A recent insider advantage poll shows DeSantis up with a double-digit lead over opponent Charlie Crist. DeSantis will spend the rest of his campaign visitng 13 counties across Florida until Election Day.

Meanwhile, Charlie Crist is also taking advantage of these final days before the election. On Saturday, he will attend Bethune Cookman University's annual homecoming parade. He will also participate in the "Get Out the Vote" caravan in Orlando.

Congresswoman Val Demings will host a block party in downtown Orlando as part of her "Showing Up to Work Tour" at 3 p.m. Saturday, encouraging voters to head to the polls.

Gov. DeSantis will host a campaign event at the Oviedo Amphitheater at "Oviedo on the Park" at 2 p.m. It's all part of his "Don't Tread on Florida" campaign tour.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Make sure to tune into FOX 35 on election night when we will have live results all night long with expert analysis of the big races across the state of Florida.