Records: Alleged unlicensed driver in I-4 motorcycle crash cited twice before

The Brief Edwin Amaya Reyes was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving without a license, DUI, and leaving the scene of a serious-injury crash, according to court records. FHP said Reyes' Nissan Altima rear-ended a motorcyclist on WB I-4, near MM 104, causing the rider to be thrown from his motorcycle, which flipped over the vehicle. That rider remains at the hospital in critical condition. FOX 35 Investigates found that Reyes had been arrested twice before for driving without a license. FHP said he has never had a valid driver's license. Reyes was found with a Guatemalan passport. FHP contacted ICE, who placed a detainer on him.



A man in Florida is suspected of being unlicensed, drunk, and speeding when he slammed into the back of a motorcyclist on Interstate 4 on Saturday night, FHP said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and was critically hurt, FHP said.

Edwin Gabriele Amaya Reyes was arrested over the weekend under suspicion of driving without a license, driving while impaired, and leaving the scene of a crash. Law enforcement found him allegedly hiding in some woods nearby, FHP said.

During his initial appearance on Monday, Reyes, through an interpreter, declined a court-appointed attorney and said he would represent himself or try to hire an attorney. A judge granted him a $78,000 bond, and if released, ordered him to have a GPS monitor.

Records: Third citation for driving without a license

FOX 35's Marie Endinger looked into Reyes' driving history in Florida and found that he has been cited or charged multiple times for driving without a license.

In 2018, 2022, and now, 2026, he has been cited for driving without a license. In two of those cases, he was adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay a fine.

FOX 35 also found that Reyes was flashed by a traffic enforcement camera for failing to stop at a stop sign in Kissimmee in 2024, according to online records. He received a $264 fine, records show.

Timeline: History of bad driving?

2018: Stopped for driving without a license in Umatilla, Lake County. Pleaded no contest, adjudicated guilty, and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

2022: Stopped in Levy County for driving without a license. Adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay a $270 fine.

2024: Caught by a red light camera for failure to stop at an intersection in Kissimmee. Issued a civil citation for $264.

2026: Arrested under suspicion of driving without a license, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Records: Multiple unpaid tolls

Online court records also show that Reyes has 7 toll infractions for unpaid tolls in Orange County, ranging between September 2024 and January 2025.

"It was a very gory scene"

The crash happened Friday night on westbound I-4, near mile marker 104. Police said Reyes' Nissan Altima hit the motorcyclist as he was on the shoulder, according to FHP's report.

FHP said the bike flipped over Reyes' vehicle.

Jenna Trulove witnessed the moments just after the crash. She said she talked briefly with Reyes and another person in the car, thinking they might be hurt.

That was right before the FHP said Reyes took off running. A woman who was with him also ran. She was found underneath a nearby bridge, FHP said.

"They just kind of shooed us away and yeah, we're fine," Trulove said, adding that it was a scene she was not going to forget.

What we know about the man on the motorcycle

Friends identified the man on the motorcycle as Donald King. Friends said he is an amazing father, brother, and son – and that he worked hard to take care of his family.

FHP said the man was still listed in critical condition.