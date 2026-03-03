Central Florida Army captain killed in Kuwait drone strike remembered by family, neighbor

The Brief Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven was among six U.S. service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait. The Pentagon identified Khork and three other Army Reserve soldiers assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command. Family and military leaders said he served "fearlessly and selflessly" and will be remembered for his dedication and love of country.



A 35-year-old Army captain from Central Florida was among six U.S. service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait, officials and family members confirmed.

Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, died Sunday in the attack. He was one of four soldiers who were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa and were identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The other deceased were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

What they're saying:

Khork's family said in a statement that they share news of his death "with immense sorrow and deep pride."

"He lived with purpose, loved deeply, and served honorably," the statement read. "His legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the example he set, and the love of country and family that defined him."

Neighbor Jack Gaines said he learned of Khork’s death in a phone call from his daughter.

"It’s devastating," Gaines said. "My daughter called me this morning to tell me Cody had passed."

Gaines, who has lived next door to the Khork family for years, described the Army officer as fun-loving and kind.

"From when I was around him — and I wasn’t around him a lot — but he was always a fun-loving, great guy. That’s him," Gaines said.

Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and later commissioned as a military police officer. During his military career, he deployed to Guantanamo Bay and Poland, among other assignments.

The chief of the Army Reserve said in a statement that the soldiers served "fearlessly and selflessly" and pledged that the sacrifice of Khork and his fellow service members will not be forgotten.

"On behalf of the Army Reserve, we express our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones. We remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring the legacy of our fallen and supporting their teammates and families during this difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Dig deeper:

According to the Department of War, Capt. Cody Khork enlisted as a 13P (Multiple Launch Rocket System / Fire Direction Specialist) in the National Guard in 2009. He commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He deployed to Saudia Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024.

Credit: U.S. Dept. of War

Khork’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and "M" Device, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Capt Cody Khork (2nd from right) was killed during a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, 2026.