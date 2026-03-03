Orlando weather: Warm temps sticking around for Central Florida

A few areas of minor patchy fog will be possible this morning and will clear up by 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This will leave us under a partly to mostly sunny sky for much of today. The only exception being for sections of southern Brevard and Osceola counties. This is where a low chance of an isolated shower or two will be possible between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Then, near sunset tonight, parts of Volusia and northern Brevard counties could see a few additional stray showers. These will be very light, isolated, and short-lived. Otherwise, the rest of Central Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds along with warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s along the coast and the low 80s inland.

Partly cloudy skies are on the way tonight. Temperatures will remain quite mild. Morning lows will fall into the upper 50s to the low 60s.

High temperatures will continue to climb for the rest of this week. We'll be in the mid 80s starting tomorrow, and we'll only see things go up from there.

Highs will peak by Friday, as Orlando's high temperature soars to 86°. Weekend temperatures will stay in the mid 80s too.

Mostly dry conditions will persist this week, the only exception being a 10-20% chance of a few isolated coastal showers. These will take place just about each and every afternoon and will be very brief.