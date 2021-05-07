Florida McDonald's offers free chicken sandwich to show up for interview

article

McDonald's restaurants across Central Florida are looking to hire nearly 4,000 employees this summer – and they hope a chicken sandwich will bring in applicants.

The company says it plans to reopen its dining rooms in the coming months and they need more staff members as many businesses struggle to find workers.

"As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer," said Rachel Prado, Central Florida People Team Lead. "We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history."

As a McDonald’s employee, the company says you will develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills. But wait, there's more!

According to a press release from the company, "as a special perk, candidates who come in for an in-person interview will also receive a free NEW Crispy Chicken Sandwich combo meal."

Job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text or visit McDonalds.com/careers.

A McDonald's location in Tampa recently offered people $50 just to show up for a job interview.