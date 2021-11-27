Florida man wins $2 million on scratch-off after nearly running out of gas

article

Feras Al Younes was running on fumes when he pulled into a gas station to fuel up. While he was there, he picked up a scratch-off ticket that ended up turning him into a millionaire!

Younes, 48, of Lutz, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,760,000.

"I pulled into the Circle K at the last minute to fill up and decided to buy a Scratch-Off ticket while I waited. I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket! I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!"

Younes purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 17402 Dona Michelle Boulevard in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

