Florida man who planned to blow up his street with homemade explosives arrested, deputies say

A Florida man who allegedly built explosive devices with the intent to blow up himself and his street was arrested Monday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman, who had been staying at the home of the 55-year-old man, contacted law enforcement Friday saying the man had been making bombs and booby traps devices in his Eustis home on Tulip Avenue and told her his intentions. She said the man had built several devices recently and was awaiting a shipment of chemicals to finish building the devices.

Detectives executed a search warrant for the home and LCSO's hazardous device team – which has specialized training in explosive devices – sent a robot into the home to prevent deputies from getting hurt in any traps.

Inside the home, authorities found multiple destructive devices, a fuel bomb/incendiary device, and several guns and ammunition. They also found a "significant amount of anti-Semitic literature" inside the home, but deputies said it's unclear whether he had any specific targets.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office releases images of items found inside the Eustis home.

Law enforcement also spoke to multiple neighbors who said the man fired his guns regularly from within the home, and saw him detonate explosive devices on the property. A neighbor said the explosion was "forceful enough to shake the walls within their home," the affidavit stated.

The man was booked him into the Lake County Jail on several charges including making/possessing a destructive device, discharging a destructive device, and threatening to throw, project, place or discharge a destructive device.

According to law enforcement, deputies had been called to the home numerous times over the last few years for his "unusual and concerning behavior" and had been Baker Acted in the past.