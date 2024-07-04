Florida man who lost most of his fingers in fireworks explosion opens up about life-changing accident

The warnings regarding the use of fireworks are commonly mentioned more diligently ahead of the 4th of July. One Florida man learned the hard way that there is no such thing as a safe firework.

Gene Pope was holding a firework when it went off right in his hand back in 2022. He says life is not as easy as it used to be since losing most of his fingers at the hands of fireworks.

Pope was working at a fireworks tent when the explosion happened, and he said he had a lot of experience with fireworks. He said no matter how experienced you are, fireworks are extremely dangerous no matter what.

Pope lost most of his fingers except his two pinkies.

"I was holding it in my hand expecting to throw it, but when I lit it – it went right off," Pope said. "I didn't have a chance to get rid of her."

Pope says he can no longer do the simple things in life.

"It's hard to shave; I got one finger to hold onto anything that I'm working with, washing dishes, cooking, mowing the grass, I mean, everything's a struggle, he said.