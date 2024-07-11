Florida man wanted for alleged $600 Publix meat heist

article

The search is on for a man accused of stealing nearly $600 worth of meat from a Publix in Southwest Florida.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shared two photos of the man on social media, saying he allegedly stole $597.26 of "miscellaneous meat products" from the grocery store on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on two separate occasions, June 22 and June 29.

The man then left the store in a 2009 Toyota Camry, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this alleged theft is urged to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.