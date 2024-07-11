Florida man accused of pouring Pepsi, cleaning spray on woman

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly poured Pepsi and a cleaning spray on a woman, according to deputies.

Antonio Acosta, 47, was arrested and charged with felony battery after the incident that happened in Lake Panasoffkee on July 5, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home and met the female victim who said Acosta had poured Pepsi and a cleaning agent on her, the affidavit said. The woman added that they got into a verbal altercation and as a result, "made a bed on the floor" with pillows and blankets.

Acosta allegedly smashed a small table and then poured the liquids on her. Deputies said they found an empty Pepsi bottle and an empty "generic spray bottle with no label with a very small amount of pink liquid in the bottle," the affidavit said.

Deputies also spoke with Acosta, but their conversation was redacted in the arrest report.

Acosta was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released, but then arrested again two days later for violating a no-contact order, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Acosta is currently being held without bond, online jail records show.