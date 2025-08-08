Florida mom charged nearly 2 years after infant found with brain injuries at DeLand home: officials

The Brief A Florida mother is facing a felony child neglect charge nearly two years after her 3-month-old daughter was found unresponsive and severely injured at a DeLand home. Investigators say the infant was hospitalized in November 2023 with brain injuries and bruises. The child's mother was booked into the Volusia County jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.



A Florida mother has been arrested on a felony child neglect charge nearly two years after her infant daughter was found unresponsive and severely injured at a Volusia County home, authorities said.

The baby, just 3 months old at the time, was reportedly hospitalized with bruises and brain injuries.

What happened?

The backstory:

In November 2023, the infant was rushed to the hospital after family members told DeLand police that she was lethargic, limp, and unresponsive. When officers questioned the child's mother, 22-year-old Kelly Ward, about visible bruises on the baby’s stomach, Ward claimed a dog had jumped on her daughter.

Nearly two years later, Ward was arrested in Hillsborough County on a warrant accusing her of causing great bodily harm to her child.

Kelly Ward (Credit: Volusia County jail)

Court documents offer some insight into what happened that night, but many details remain unclear. According to the DeLand Police Department, Ward and her boyfriend — who FOX 35 News is not naming, as he currently faces no charges — were the last people known to be with the baby. The next morning, Ward’s mother noticed bruising on the infant’s stomach and realized the child would not wake up.

Police described the inside of the DeLand home as a mess, with cobwebs and spiders covering the corners of the ceiling and roaches crawling along the walls.

Ward’s boyfriend reportedly told investigators he believed the bruises may have come from rats in the house.

What's next:

Ward was booked into the Volusia County jail on Aug. 4 and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.