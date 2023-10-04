Florida man turns $50 lottery ticket into $1 million payout
TAMPA, Fla. - A man from Tampa is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket!
Kiet Tran claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 53-year-old man chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Tran bought the winning lottery ticket from Active Food Mart at 1401 West Waters Ave. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
This $50 lottery game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes worth $1 million.