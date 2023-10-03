Florida woman's lucky lottery ticket purchase from Publix lands her $1 million win

A Florida woman's $50 Publix trip turned into a $1 million win!

Suzanne Dubeau of Royal Palm Beach claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The 58-year-old woman purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 375 South Rosemary Ave. in West Palm Beach. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes worth $1 million.