Florida man allegedly points gun at driver during road rage incident at busy intersection: deputies

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Roberto Navarro of Jacksonville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident that happened on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road in Palm Coast after reports were made about a driver who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident. Navarro was found by deputies driving on the Interstate-95 northbound ramp.

Deputies determined Navarro allegedly pointed a black 9mm Taurus handgun at someone while at the intersection. The gun was found in the glove compartment of Navarro's car, deputies said.

Navarro was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was released on $15,000 bond.

"Pointing a gun at someone because of road rage is never the right answer and can lead to deadly consequences," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We ask that drivers separate themselves from other vehicles if you feel like you are in danger, and call us for help."