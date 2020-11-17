Florida man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off

article

A 67-year-old Florida man received an early Christmas present: a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket.

Albert Pike of St. Petersburg claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 1075 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena.

Pike chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, before winning, Pike was facing some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family.

''When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn't believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn't have to worry about how to pay for the things we need,'' he said.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.