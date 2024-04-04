Florida man points gun at woman, cracks her car windshield as she tried to merge into traffic: affidavit

article

A Florida man was taken to jail after he pointed a gun at a woman and cracked her car windshield because he believed she had cut him off, police said.

Javon Jenkins, 24, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, following an incident that happened at the Orlando Public Library parking garage.

On March 24, a passerby called Orlando police after seeing a man point a gun at a woman.

Officers responded to the garage and found Jenkins and the victim on the sixth floor.

According to the victim, she and a friend were inside a vehicle when she merged into the traffic line in front of Jenkins.

Believing that the victim had cut him off, he got out of his vehicle and confronted her, starting an argument, the affidavit stated.

It was then that Jenkins reportedly began to smash her vehicle's windshield, causing it to crack on the passenger side.

The woman told police she got out of her vehicle to confront Jenkins while holding pepper spray. At that moment, she said Jenkins pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

Fearing for her safety, she began to spray in his direction, and shortly after, police arrived.

Jenkins reportedly told police he pulled out the gun to protect himself because he felt threatened. He was taken into custody and his gun was submitted into evidence.