Melbourne police searching for missing 63-year-old woman with mental health condition
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old woman who they say suffers from a mental health condition and may be experiencing paranoia and delusions.
Where is Rebecca Ruth Rankle-Engleby?
What we know:
Police say Rebecca Ruth Rankle-Engleby was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the Subway Restaurant at 1270 N. Wickham Road.
She was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt and purple pants.
Rankle-Engleby is described as being about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds.
She has short blonde hair and a noticeable red birthmark on her left eye.
Rebecca Ruth Rankle-Engleby, 63, was last seen on Aug. 8 in Melbourne. (Credit: Melbourne Police Department)
Investigators say that information received suggests she is an insulin-dependent diabetic and suffers from a mental health condition. Officials say she may be experiencing paranoia and delusions.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Rankle-Engleby's location is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731. You can also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Melbourne Police Department.