Florida man nabbed for possessing undersized fish, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was nabbed after he was found in possession of an undersized fish, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Angeles Montero Bravo was spotted by a deputy fishing Lignumvitae Key Channel near Mile Marker 77.7 on Saturday, deputies said. Deputies found that the 57-year-old man from Homestead was in possession of a yellowtail snapper that was 4 inches in length.
The required length is 12 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Photo: Monroe County Sheriffs Office
Montero Bravo was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation.
Click here for more information about fish regulations from the FWC.