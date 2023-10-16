Florida man nabbed for possessing undersized fish, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was nabbed after he was found in possession of an undersized fish, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Angeles Montero Bravo was spotted by a deputy fishing Lignumvitae Key Channel near Mile Marker 77.7 on Saturday, deputies said. Deputies found that the 57-year-old man from Homestead was in possession of a yellowtail snapper that was 4 inches in length.

The required length is 12 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriffs Office

Montero Bravo was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation.

Click here for more information about fish regulations from the FWC.