Best man killed in Christmas morning hit-and-run hours after dad's Melbourne wedding: 'Absolute nightmare'

A destination wedding turned tragic with the death of the groom’s best man.

According to Melbourne Police, Andrew ‘Drew’ Sofranko, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Christmas morning while trying to cross South Harbor City Boulevard, near Strawbridge Avenue.

"The physician said that he likely died immediately upon impact," said Sofranko’s father, Douglas Sofranko. "He didn’t have a pulse when the paramedics got there. So, there’s some very slight solace in the fact that he didn’t feel any pain, but it doesn’t really help the big picture."

The 23-year-old Pennsylvania native was in Melbourne celebrating his father and stepmother’s wedding. Just hours before his death, he was delivering his best man speech.

Photo: Denall Sofranko

"Here’s to a marriage that not only stands the test of time, but also flourishes with each passing day," Drew Sofranko said in his speech. "Dad, you’ve been my hero and guide, and now seeing you take this step with such grace and happiness fills my heart with immense joy."

Now, the Sofranko family’s joy has taken a tragic turn.

"It went from basically a dream vacation to an absolute nightmare," said Douglas Sofranko.

Photo: Denall Sofranko

Their wedding bliss and honeymoon plans have turned into funeral arrangements and a mission to find Drew's alleged killer.

"What we do know is that it was a white four-door Chevrolet vehicle," said Douglas Sofranko. "So, if any of the viewers know anyone in the area with a white, four-door Chevrolet vehicle in the area they see damage on, please call the Melbourne Police Department and let them know."

The family’s grief is only being prolonged by the wait for someone to come forward.

Photo: Denall Sofranko

"I can’t even imagine the amount of guilt that they must be feeling as well, so I’m hoping that they listen to their conscience and do the right thing so that we can get justice for Drew," said Drew's stepmother Danell Sofranko.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run, contact Melbourne police at 321-616-5033.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements.