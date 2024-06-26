Florida man indicted after two women found dead in same location in Orange County: Officials

A man who is considered a "potential serial killer" has been indicted for the murder of two women found dead in the same location in Orange County, officials said.

Carlos Baez Nieves, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a capitol proceeding, and one count of driving with a suspended license, county officials said.

Nieves allegedly had sex with two women engaging in prostitution, strangled them to death, before dumping their bodies at the same intersection one month apart, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The first murder happened on March 13 when a woman was found strangled to death near the intersection of Trevarthon Road and Harrell Road in Orange County. On April 17, another woman's body was found at the same location, county officials said. That woman also died from strangulation.

Nieves is accused of killing 41-year-old Fatia Flowers and 44-year-old Nichole Daniels, who Sheriff John Mina said are "transient" women who "traded sex for money."

During the investigation, detectives spoke with women who knew Flowers and Daniels. On the night before she was killed, they said Daniels got into a white pickup truck, and detectives were able to find video surveillance of the incident near a 7-Eleven on Econlockhatchee Trail. Detectives later learned that this truck belonged to Baez-Nieves, and he was actively trying to sell it.

He was eventually arrested for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.

When he was brought into the Orange County Jail, he "ultimately confessed" to killing both Flowers and Daniels, according to Sheriff Mina.

Baez-Nieves, who moved to Central Florida from Puerto Rico in 2020, was booked into the Orange County Jail after his confession.

On Wednesday, the state presented evidence sufficient to indict Nieves for the murders, officials said.