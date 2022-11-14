Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say

A Florida man was found dead and floating in a Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.

Officials said Barker had gone out on the lake alone sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. "The neighbor told deputies he later saw the pontoon boat floating near his property Saturday evening as it has done in the past, and didn’t see anything amiss," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play found at the scene and believe alcohol may have been a factor according to evidence.