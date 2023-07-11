Florida man fends off police in 2-hour standoff after burglarizing homes, officers say

article

Several Florida law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man following a two-hour standoff.

Officers with the Cocoa Police Department responded to N. Indian River Drive near Olive St. around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, after a resident reported a burglary.

As officers arrived, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Peter Steven Samonas, fled. The officers secured a perimeter around the area and eventually found Samonas hiding inside a parked vehicle. They quickly surrounded the vehicle but soon realized Samonas had a handgun and appeared suicidal, according to officers.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called and were able to successfully defuse the situation before Samonas was arrested around 1:30 p.m.

The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital to receive a medical evaluation and then taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Peter Steven Samonas, 33, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing homes in Cocoa, Fl. (Courtesy of the Cocoa Police Department)

Samonas is facing at least two counts of armed burglary from Tuesday, and another on Monday where he stole the firearm.

Along with these recent charges, Samonas was arrested last month on drug-related charges and released on bail. Samonas was also released in March 2022 after finishing a 10-year sentence for armed burglary and theft.