Florida man convicted of killing, burning girlfriend's body sentenced to life in prison

A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his girlfriend and burning her body.

What we know:

Daniel Stearns, 32, was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Nancy Howery, and hiding her remains in an undeveloped area known as "The Compound."

In a Dec. 3 sentencing, a judge sentenced Stearns to life in prison.

The backstory:

During a five-day trial, prosecutors made the case that Stearns arranged to meet Howery – whom he had dated – in February 2023. Witnesses and evidence allegedly showed Stearns shot her in the head with a handgun, dismembered her, then burned and buried her remains in the unincorporated area west of Palm Bay.

The mother of two, was first reported missing in February 2023 by her ex-husband after she failed to pick up her children from schools in Satellite Beach. Her car was found abandoned in Southwest Palm Bay the next day.

Her body was later discovered burned and buried in "The Compound," a large, undeveloped tract of land. Stearns, Howery's boyfriend at the time, was named as a suspect in the murder and was put behind bars in March 2023.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Stearns admitted to the killing and trying to destroy the body.

Officials say Howery met Stearns on social media before they began dating. Stearns allegedly became angry when Howery wouldn’t date him exclusively.

What is Daniel Stearns convicted of?

In an October trial, Stearns was found guilty of the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Abuse of a dead human body

Tampering with or destroying evidence

Nancy Howery's ex-husband speaks out

Howery's ex-husband, Tom Howery, spoke in court on Wednesday.

"What happened took away my children's mom. Too away Nancy from her life. … So, now my children don't have a mom. They don't have a mom to share birthdays with, my daughter doesn't have a mom to share prom with, wedding day, same with my son."