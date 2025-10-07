Florida man convicted of killing girlfriend and burning her body, officials say

The Brief Daniel Stearns, 32, has been convicted of the murder of 44-year-old Nancy Howery. Howery's remains were found in a wooded, undeveloped area known as "The Compound." Stearns' sentencing has been set for Dec. 3, and he faces life in prison.



A Florida man has been convicted of murder for shooting his girlfriend, Nancy Howery, and hiding her remains in an undeveloped area known as "The Compound."

Stearns convicted in murder of girlfriend

What we know:

According to the Office of the State Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit, 32-year-old Daniel L. Stearns has been convicted of the murder of Howery, an Indian Harbour Beach mother.

During a five-day trial, prosecutors made the case that Stearns arranged to meet Howery – whom he had dated – in February 2023. Witnesses and evidence allegedly showed Stearns shot her in the head with a handgun, dismembered her, then burned and buried her remains in the unincorporated area west of Palm Bay.

On Monday, a Brevard County jury deliberated for three hours before returning its guilty verdict. Stearns was found guilty of the following:

Second-degree murder

Abuse of a dead human body

Tampering with or destroying evidence

Officials say Stearns now faces life in prison.

What's next:

Stearns’ sentencing has been set for Dec. 3.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 32-year-old Daniel Stearns for the murder of 44-year-old Nancy Howery after remains were found in a wooded area. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Missing woman's remains found in wooded area

The backstory:

Howery, a mother of two, was first reported missing in February 2023 by her ex-husband after she failed to pick up her children from schools in Satellite Beach. Her car was found abandoned in Southwest Palm Bay the next day.

Her body was later discovered burned and buried in "The Compound," a large, undeveloped tract of land. Stearns, her boyfriend at the time, was named as a suspect in the murder and was put behind bars in March 2023. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Stearns admitted to the killing and trying to destroy the body.

Officials say Howery met Stearns on social media before they began dating. Stearns allegedly became angry when Howery wouldn’t date him exclusively.

Dig deeper:

Palm Bay city leaders have expressed concerns over the years that "The Compound" has become a hub for crime. They are now looking for new solutions.