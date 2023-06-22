Florida man with 20-year-old revoked license crashes into business then flees from the scene: Deputies

article

A Florida man crashed into an Orlando business after losing control of the vehicle, then fled the scene after sustaining injuries due to the crash, officers said.

Clarence Marshall, 38, was driving a white Hyundai while speeding through a red light on Curry Ford Rd. and S. Semoran Blvd, when the car hit a dip in the road causing the car to go airborne, according to witness statements.

Marshall lost control of the vehicle and dove into a Rapid Cash store along Curry Ford Rd, police said.

After exiting the car and asking for help he ran away from the scene of the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

A K-9 unit and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter eventually found Marshall in between a shed and fence at 1309 Montego Ln.

Marshall was taken to the hospital for a head wound he suffered from the crash.

RELATED STORIES

'I am butt naked!': Nude Florida man takes deputies on high-speed chase after hitting several cars

Caught with his pants down: Florida man's awkward arrest takes unexpected turn

Pregnant Ohio woman accidentally shot, killed by 2-year-old son

At the hospital, Marshall told officers that he was on his way to his mother's house when the incident took place.

After running Marshall's license, officers found that his license has been revoked since 2004, and two past convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Marshall was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving with a revoked license.