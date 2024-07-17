Florida man arrested in Ohio after choking, beating up woman at campground: Deputies

article

A Florida man is awaiting extradition back to the Sunshine State after he fled to Ohio following a domestic dispute that left a woman injured at a campground, deputies said.

Casey James Loder, 50, was arrested on Monday in Olmsted, Ohio, after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office obtained an attempted murder warrant.

According to deputies, Loder repeatedly beat, struck, and strangled a 49-year-old woman on December 31, 2023, on Stock Island while the two were staying at Leo's Key West Campground.

Loder allegedly refused to let the woman leave during the dispute and choked her, causing her to lose consciousness. The woman told deputies she feared for her life and scratched Loder multiple times so his DNA would be underneath her fingernails in case she didn't survive.

Audio collections were also taken by the woman which shows Loder repeatedly threatening to kill her during the incident.