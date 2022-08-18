Florida man arrested, indicted in beating death of James 'Whitey' Bulger

article

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a conspiracy charge in connection to the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

The Justice Department said Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, Florida, and two others – Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero – were indicted Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Bulger's death. Bulger, 89, died in October 2018 at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.

In a news release, the DOJ said McKinnon, who was out on federal supervised release, was arrested Thursday in Florida, following the indictment. He is also facing a charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

The DOJ alleges that Gaes and DeCologero struck Bulger in the head while in prison, causing his death. Both have also been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.