Florida man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: police

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to jail following the shooting death of a teenage girl, according to police. 

Damon Wilson, 27, was arrested Friday on a charge of manslaughter after 16-year-old Layla Johnson died after suffering a single gunshot wound at a Jacksonville home on West 2nd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

Additional details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released, but based on a review of the evidence at the scene, officers were able to quickly identify Wilson as the suspect.