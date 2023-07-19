Florida man arrested for selling fentanyl pills disguised as ADHD medication: deputies

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly selling pills that were labeled as ADHD medication, but were actually fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Jaquan Jones McCrary was arrested and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, officials said.

Deputies shared a photo of the pills that allegedly belonged to McCrary. They found 43-and-a-half orange tablets, that weigh over 18 grams.

In addition to allegedly selling fentanyl, McCrary previously allegedly threatened to shoot at law enforcement officers. He reportedly told deputies their vests "can't stop a .223" rifle round, according to officials.

"BE AWARE! Drug dealers may tell you they’re selling you real medication, but their homemade pressed pills can be filled with fentanyl," the Orange County Sheriff's Office warned.