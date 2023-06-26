Grady Judd: 3 generations busted of family drug trafficking operation busted with enough fentanyl to kill 95K

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it seized enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people when deputies arrested 12 people in a family-run drug trafficking operation.

Investigators say they have arrested three generations of the Rogers family, who have been in Polk County for 30 years and have a long history of selling illegal narcotics.

Nine adults and three juveniles were among the arrests made when authorities executed search warrants at three homes in the Inwood community of Winter Haven last week, according to PCSO.

READ: Car theft ring bust leads to 23 arrested, $1.1 million returned to victims: FDLE

Deputies said a variety of illegal drugs were seized during the bust, including 1,365.97 grams of methamphetamine, 980.13 grams of cocaine, 900.8 grams of ecstasy and 224.06 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators said that the drugs seized were worth nearly $140,000.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said several members from the Roger family have lived in multiple homes on 37th Street NW in the Inwood neighborhood and have been trafficking drugs and committing other crimes in the area since the 80s.

From grandpa to grandson deputies say the Rogers' were street level dealers pushing all kinds of dangerous drugs. The sheriff says they even had a pill press and would stamp their own dope.

Among the arrests was 28-year-old Dominque Rogers, who deputies suspect had a hand in selling the drugs that caused a 19-year-old to overdose and die back in May. Just two weeks ago, he was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Manatee County.

"These folks have created death and destruction for many families for a very long time," the sheriff said.

"The only way to keep these people from selling drugs is to lock them up," Judd said during a press conference on Monday.

He added that drugs are not low-level, non-violent crimes.

"You show me drugs, and I’ll show you dead people, every single time," Judd offered.