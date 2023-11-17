Expand / Collapse search

Florida man arrested for pooping on dead possum on street during rush hour, police say

By Dani Medina
Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man has found himself bars after he was seen by a police officer pooping on a dead possum in the middle of the street, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

Rudy Wilcox was arrested and charged with exposing his sexual organs after the alleged incident that unfolded on Wednesday near the intersection of Belcher Road and Willow Tree Trail in Clearwater. 

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

At around 5:20 p.m., the 45-year-old man was seen by a Clearwater police officer defecating on a dead possum with his pants down and his back side exposed, according to the affidavit. Wilcox, who has no known residence, was allegedly in "full view of the motoring public during busy traffic hours," police said. 

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Wilcox denied the allegations and said the officer "doesn't see straight," the affidavit said. Police, however, found "physical evidence" at the scene corroborating the allegations, the report said. 

Wilcox remains at the Pinellas County Jail. 