Florida couple accused of having sex on side of road near children: 'Was always a dream of mine'

A Florida couple was arrested after they were caught having sex on the side of the Dunedin causeway last week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Robert Clarke, 60, and Sara Fazekas, 55, were arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

On Nov. 10, at around 9 p.m., deputies responded to 62 Causeway Boulevard after receiving multiple calls about a naked couple engaging in sexual intercourse in the presence of children.

Pictured: Sara Fazekas and Robert Clarke (Photos via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement arrived and arrested Clarke and Fazekas after finding them "fully nude on top of one another," officials said.

While being taken into custody, Fazekas allegedly said the incident "was always a dream of mine," the affidavit stated.

When deputies asked Clarke about the incident, he reportedly showed no remorse that children were present, stating they should have been home and not on the causeway.

Both were booked into the Pinellas County jail and have since bonded out, records show.